Dec. 16
- At 12:37 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 2100 Block of 11th Avenue in reference to a welfare check. At the conclusion a 52-year-old male was arrested for two outstanding warrants. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 8:34 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a reported protection order violation on the 1600 Block of Lyndale. Investigation led to a 29-year-old female being arrested for violation of a protection order. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 10:18 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 Block of Chaucer in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Investigation led to a 18-year-old male being arrested for a warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 85 calls for service including seven crashes, five animal calls, one assault call, four disorderly/disturbance calls, one domestic disturbance call, five suspicious incidents, five theft calls and eight welfare checks.
As of Tuesday morning, the county jail held 104 inmates (92 for felonies and 12 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 114 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-four clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 57 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 17 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 363 clients.
