Jan. 11
- At 2:41 a.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of Park Avenue for a report of a theft from a vehicle. It was reported the female suspect was on scene. When the officer arrived, there were several witnesses and all parties were identified. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 38-year-old Helena woman was arrested for theft, trespass to a vehicle, possession of dangerous drugs, probation violation and an active warrant for her arrest. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 79 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to two vehicle crashes, two animal calls, six welfare checks, 10 suspicious circumstance call, five theft calls and conducted 12 traffic stops.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
***
As of Friday morning, the county jail held 112 inmates (100 for felonies and 12 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 125 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-seven clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 57 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 20 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 396 clients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.