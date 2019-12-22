Dec. 20
- At 1:42 a.m. an officer stopped a vehicle near Benton and Euclid for a traffic violation. The officer arrested the driver -- a 19-year-old Helena female -- for first offense driving under the influence, no insurance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the detention center.
- At 10:17 a.m. an officer arrested a 31-year-old Helena male at the Law and Justice Center on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the detention center.
- At 1:54 p.m. officers responded to the area of Custer and Kelleher to investigate a vehicle crash. Officers arrested a 25-year-old East Helena male, a passenger in one of the involved vehicles, for criminal possession of dangerous drugs, criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer and for an outstanding warrant. Officers also arrested one of the involved drivers -- a 22-year-old East Helena female - for first offense driving under the influence, reckless driving, failure to stop/ID at scene of a crash and failure to notify law enforcement of crash. Both the male and female were booked at the detention center.
At 4:41 p.m. an officer was called to investigate a theft from a Prospect Avenue business. The officer cited a 32-year-old Helena male for misdemeanor theft. He was cited and released. The officer has requested an arrest warrant for a second person involved in the theft who left prior to the officer arriving.
- At 5:40 p.m. officers arrested a 21-year-old Helena male in the 1600 block of Prospect Avenue on an outstanding warrant. He was booked at the detention center.
- At 8:02 p.m. an officer arrested a 31-year-old Helena male in the 1100 block of Euclid Avenue on several outstanding warrants. He was booked at the detention center.
- An officer served a warrant on a 23-year-old Helena female in the detention center. She was booked on the additional charge.
On Dec. 20, Helena officers responded to 93 calls for service, including two reported injury crashes, six non-injury crashes, three disturbances, five thefts and stopped seven vehicles for various traffic violations.
Dec. 21
- At 1:51 a.m. an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Park and Lawrence, arresting the driver -- a 42-year-old Helena female -- for first offense driving under the influence and making an improper turn. She was booked at the detention center.
- At 1:54 a.m. an officer stopped a vehicle near Benton and Knight Street for a traffic violation. The officer arrested the driver -- a 22-year-old Helena male -- for first offense driving under the influence and no insurance. He was booked at the detention center.
- At 8:36 a.m. officers arrested a 50-year-old Helena male in the 10 block of Memorial Park Drive on several outstanding warrants. He was booked at the detention center.
- At 10:14 p.m. officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of Breckenridge Street to investigate a possible assault. Officers arrested a 34-year-old Helena male for first offense partner or family member assault and unlawful restraint. He was booked at the detention center.
On Dec. 21, officers responded to 55 calls for service including five traffic crashes and five disorderly conduct/disturbance incidents.
As of Friday morning, the county jail held 107 inmates (96 for felonies and 11 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 115 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-seven clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 58 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 18 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), seven are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 359 clients.
