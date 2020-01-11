Jan. 9
- At 3:46 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Henderson to assist state probation officers. It was discovered a 25-year-old Helena man was in possession of dangerous drugs. He was arrested for a probation violation and possession of dangerous drugs. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 5:04 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Breckenridge for an unrelated issue. While there, they identified a male that had a valid arrest warrant. The 34-year-old Helena man was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 8:37 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Montana and Prospect. The female driver was identified. It was discovered the 21-year-old Helena woman had a suspended driver’s license, no insurance, and several arrest warrants. The woman was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.
Jan. 10
- At 12:43 a.m., an officer responded to the 400 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male at that location that had previously been trespassed. The 39-year-old Helena area man was located and cited for trespassing. He was referred to Municipal Court.
- At 1:26 p.m., officers responded to the 3200 block of Colonial Drive for a report of a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located a a traffic stop was conducted. The female diver demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 58-year-old Clancy woman was arrested for DUI and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 4:38 p.m., an officer responded to the 1300 block of Butte for a report of a disturbance. The officer met with the residents and learned the female involved was intoxicated and on probation. The 49-year-old Helena woman was arrested for a probation violation. While on the booking floor, she was found to be in possession of dangerous drugs. She was booked in on both charges.
- At 5:28 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a reported disturbance. The involved female was identified and had a valid arrest warrant. The 33-year-old Helena area woman was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 8:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Logan for a reported of a disturbance. They made contact with the involved parties. it was discovered a female had a valid arrest warrant. The 41-year-old Helena woman was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 10:57 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Benton and Stuart. The male driver demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 53-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI (3rd) and booked into the LCSO jail..
The Helena Police Department responded to 99 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 4 vehicle crashes, 5 animal calls, 6 theft calls, 9 disorderly/disturbance calls, 10 welfare checks, 5 suspicious circumstance call, and conducted 23 traffic stops.
