{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 5

  • At 12:41 a.m. an officer was dispatched conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of N. Benton Avenue and Stuart Street. Contact was made with a 30-year-old female and after further investigation, she was placed under arrest for the DUI. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
  • At 11:50 p.m. officers responded to the 1700 block of 11th Avenue in regards to an accidental discharge of a firearm. Officers made contact with a 31-year-old male. The investigation determined the male did accidentally discharge the firearm. Nobody was injured during the incident. The male was issued a citation for misdemeanor negligent endangerment and discharge of firearm in city limits. The male was directed to contact Municipal Court regarding the citations.

The Helena Police Department responded to 42 calls for service including one non-injury traffic crash, seven disorderly/disturbance calls, four suspicious incidents, one theft call and eight welfare checks.

***

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

As of Monday morning, the county jail held 119 inmates (105 for felonies and 14 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 131 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-five clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 59 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 18 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and two are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 390 clients.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments