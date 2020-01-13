Jan. 12
- At 7:19 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Billings for a report of a physical altercation between two males. Upon arrival, contact was made with the involved parties. It was reported a resident from the complex confronted a male about being in the lobby. The male, who was waiting for a ride, left the lobby and waited outside. The resident then came outside and confronted the male again, at which time a fight broke out. At the conclusion of the investigation, the resident, a 30-year-old Helena man, was arrested for criminal mischief, assault, and a valid arrest warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 9:37 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Prospect for a report of a male sleeping in a vehicle that was parked in a handicapped spot. The vehicle was located and contact was made with the male driver. He demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 45-year-old Helena man was arrested for DUI, parking in a handicapped spot, and an active arrest warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 47 calls for service including: two vehicle crashes, four animal calls, two theft calls, three welfare checks and four suspicious circumstance calls. Officers also conducted seven traffic stops.
As of Monday morning, the county jail held 117 inmates (106 for felonies and 11 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 130 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-seven clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 57 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 20 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 396 clients.
