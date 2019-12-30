Dec. 30
- At 6:07 p.m. an officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Oregon Street for a report of a theft. Investigation led to a 28-year-old female being placed under arrest for two outstanding arrest warrants (Helena Municipal Court and Lewis and Clark Justice Court), misdemeanor theft, trespass to a vehicle and criminal mischief. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 66 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the officers responded to are as follows: one animal call, one disorderly/disturbance call, seven suspicious incident calls, six theft calls, two trespassing incidents and three welfare checks.
As of Monday morning, the county jail held 119 inmates (103 for felonies and 16 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 129 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-six clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 59 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 18 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), seven are on GPS and two are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 373 clients.
