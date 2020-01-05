{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 4

  • At 12:18 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Benton Avenue and Stuart Street. After further investigation, a 30-year-old female was arrested for DUI. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
  • At 2:47 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Logan Street regarding a possible criminal mischief. While on scene, officers contacted a 49-year-old male who was placed under arrest for a warrant. The male was booked into the LCSO jail. There are no suspects regarding the criminal mischief.

***

The Helena Police Department responded to 79 calls for service including five animal calls, one assault call, six disorderly/disturbance calls, nine suspicious incidents, two theft calls and three welfare checks.

