{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 1

  • At 2:40 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Custer Avenue for a report of a male at this location that had (2) outstanding arrest warrants out of Helena. The officer met with the 26-year-old male and placed him under arrest for the warrants. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.
  • At 4:36 p.m., an officer was dispatched to a business in the 2900 block of Sanders Street for a report of a male at this location that is trespassing and has an outstanding arrest warrant out of Helena. The officer located the 49-year-old male and placed him under arrest for the active warrant, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

Jan. 2

  • At 3:30 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Custer Avenue for a report of suspicious activity. The officer made contact with a 43-year-old female. After further investigation the female was subsequently placed under arrest for a warrant and forgery. She was booked into the LCSO jail.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Helena Police Department responded to 75 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) assault, (3) disorderly/disturbance calls, (8) suspicious incidents, (3) thefts, (6) trespass incidents and conducted (1) welfare checks.

As of Friday morning, the county jail held 109 inmates (99 for felonies and 10 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 121 inmates at various detention facilities. 85 clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 59 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 18 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), 6 are on GPS, and 2 are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 381 clients.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments