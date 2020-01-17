Jan. 14
- At 1:03 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 11th and Oakes. The female driver was demonstrating signs of impairment and tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 40-year-old Helena woman was arrested for DUI and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 1:38 p.m., an officer responded to the 900 block of Jackson for a report of a disorderly female who had damaged a business wall. The female was located and identified. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 30-year-old Helena woman was cited for criminal mischief. She was referred to Municipal Court.
- At 5:39 p.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of Last Chance Gulch for a report of a disorderly female. The female was located and identified. It was discovered the female had a valid warrant for her arrest. The 47-year-old Helena area woman was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 8:18 p.m., an officer responded to the 3100 block of Highway 12 East for a report of a vehicle stuck on a barrier. It was reported the male driver was possibly impaired. The officer arrived and identified the driver; he demonstrated signs of impairment and was tested for DUI. At the conclusion of the investigation, the 63-year-old Helena area man was arrested for DUI, aggravated DUI, and no insurance. He was referred to Municipal Court.
Jan. 16
- At 9:57 a.m., an officer responded to the 200 block of Broadway for a report of an individual at that location who had a warrant for their arrest. The officer made contact with the individual and at the conclusion of the investigation, a 28 year old male was placed under arrest for a Municipal Court warrant.
- At 7:59 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Henderson and Leslie. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 50-year-old female was placed under arrest for DUI and Aggravated DUI.
In the last 24 hours, officers responded to 129 calls for service which included 6 accidents, 6 disorderly/disturbances, 10 suspicious circumstances, 4 theft/frauds, and 7 welfare checks.
As of Friday morning, the county jail held 113 inmates (102 for felonies and 11 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 122 inmates at various detention facilities. 89 clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 55 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 24 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), 5 are on GPS, and 5 are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 396 clients.
