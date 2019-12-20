Dec. 19
- At 10:03 a.m., a school resource officer was dispatched to Helena Middle School for a report of a disorderly student. At the conclusion of the investigation, a juvenile male was cited for disorderly conduct. He was referred to Juvenile Probation.
- At 8:29 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Broadway and North Dakota. The female driver was identified and it was learned she had a valid warrant for her arrest. The 29-year-old Helena woman was arrested for the warrant and booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 8:44 p.m., an officer responded to the 10 block of Sand Piper Loop for a report of a domestic disturbance. Both involved parties were located. At the conclusion of the investigation, a 66-year-old Helena man was arrested for partner/family member assault. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 10:05 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of North Benton and Waukesha. The male driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The 18-year-old East Helena man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was referred to Municipal Court.
The Helena Police Department responded to 109 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 7 vehicle crashes, 6 animal calls, 4 disorderly/disturbance calls, 5 theft calls, 5 welfare checks, 3 suspicious circumstance calls, and conducted 18 traffic stops.
As of Friday morning, the county jail held 107 inmates (96 for felonies and 11 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 115 inmates at various detention facilities. 87 clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 58 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 18 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), 7 are on GPS, and 4 are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 359 clients.
