Dec. 13
- At 1:27 a.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Investigation led to a 18-year-old male being cited and released for driving with a BAC greater than .02 while under 21 years of age.
- At 7:18 a.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. A 24-year-old female had a warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 8 a.m. officers investigated a reported threats call. Subsequent investigation led to a 14-year-old male being charged with felony intimidation. He was referred to Juvenile Probation.
- At 4 p.m. detectives were conducting an investigation. During the investigation a male was identified and found to have warrants for his arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the LCSO jail.
Dec. 14
- At 12:49 a.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Getchell and Stuart. Investigation led to a 28-year-old male being arrested for DUI (second). He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 1 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Fee in reference to an disturbance. Investigation led to a 19-year-old male being arrested for a felony warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 4:16 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Prospect and Hannaford in reference to a crash. Investigation led to a 63-year-old male being arrested for DUI (first), aggravated DUI and careless driving. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 10:49 p.m. an officer initiated a traffic stop near Phoenix and Roberts. Investigation led to a 40-year-old male being arrested for a warrant, driving while revoked and habitual offender. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
Dec. 15
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
- At 12:25 a.m. an officer was conducting routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of E. Main and Grizzly Gulch. Investigation led to a 44-year-old female being arrested for DUI (first). She was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 1:44 a.m. an officer was conducting routine patrol and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Ewing and 7th. Investigation led to a 23-year-old male being arrested for DUI (first), driving while suspended, expired registration and a warrant. He was booked into the LCSO jail.
- At 9:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 3000 Block of N. Montana regarding a theft. Investigation led to an 18-year-old female being arrested for warrants and theft. She was booked into the LCSO jail.
The Helena Police Department responded to 81 calls for service including three crashes, one animal call, seven disorderly/disturbance calls, seven suspicious incidents, seven thefts and four welfare checks.
***
As of Monday morning, the county jail held 107 inmates (93 for felonies and 14 for misdemeanors). In total, the county has 117 inmates at various detention facilities. Eighty-four clients are serviced by the 24/7 sobriety program. Of these, 57 are on PBT (Personal Breath Test), 17 are on SCRAM (Secure Continuous Remote Alcohol Monitor bracelet), six are on GPS and four are on house arrest. Pretrial Services is currently working with 361 clients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.