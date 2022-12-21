Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students

A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School.

Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault on a minor Dec. 12, according to court documents filed in Lewis and Clark County.

Helena Public Schools officials said they do not comment on ongoing personnel matters. In August, Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz told the Independent Record that Yahvah was on unpaid leave and not assigned to any school during criminal proceedings. As of Wednesday, Yahvah was listed online as a teacher in the staff directory for Rossiter Elementary School.

The first charge against Yahvah stemmed from an incident involving a student with disabilities on March 7. Yahvah was accused of putting his hands on the student’s neck and shoulders to lower the child down to eye level before physically removing the student from the classroom. The principal called school resource officer Jon Pulsifer to report the incident and stated that Yahvah was suspended. A civil lawsuit was filed against Yahvah and Helena Public Schools on July 27 because of this incident.

On Sept. 21, the prosecutor in the first case advised Pulsifer of two more incidents involving the teacher and his students. Pulsifer was emailed documents subpoenaed from the school district on Nov. 16, including notes from a meeting between Yahvah and the principal, the principal’s notes on the incidents, plans for improvement, statements from Yahvah and more from Yahvah’s file with the school district.

According to court records, one of the incidents took place on March 3 and was reported to the principal and other school staff on March 7. The person who reported this incident said a student had accused Yahvah of trying to pick him up underneath his arms during music class. The person who reported the incident also noted noted that “this isn’t the first time something like this happened with Mr. Yahvah.”

Yahvah stated he was helping the student to his feet and didn’t realize the child had been hurt. The principal instructed him to refrain from lifting students. The principal spoke with the student, who stated that Yahvah hurt his armpits, and the student's guardian was contacted.

During a forensic interview on Oct. 18, the student said Yahvah gets rude sometimes and almost threw the child on one occasion for talking with a friend. Court records say the student described being in shock when Yahvah grabbed him from behind to lift him, stating it “really hurt” his arms and side and that he didn’t like going to music class after that.

The student also informed the interviewer about another incident involving Yahvah and a different student the same day. The other student’s mother got in contact with the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office to report the incident involving Yahvah and her child.

According to the mother, another parent sent her a text message saying Yahvah threw the child's shoe across the room and pulled the child's hair.

“I have had 3 different episodes of calling in about this teacher putting his hands and feet on kids in my (kid’s) class over the last 2 years,” the text from the fellow parent said.

The mother contacted the school about the incident. During a forensic interview, the student said Yahvah threw their shoe and pulled their hair, ripping a piece of it out, according to court reports.

Yahvah is being represented by attorneys Delli Bovi, Martin, and Reed, LLC.

"As these cases are still pending, we have no further comment at this time," said Colin Delli Bovi. "We're definitely looking forward to our day in court."

Yahvah's criminal trials are scheduled to be held in District Court Judge Kathy Seeley's courtroom on April 3 for the first charge and April 17 for the other two charges.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.