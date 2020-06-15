Helena man sentenced for stealing $390K from armored truck

On return from his first trip, Herrin deposited a casino cashier’s check for $123,500 and $37,350 cash, for a total of $160,870, into his checking account. Prior to the deposit, Herrin’s account had a $945.65 balance, according to prosecutors.

Herrin allegedly told the bank teller he went to Las Vegas with $500 and won $160,000 gambling. While the teller was counting the cash, a Garda courier came into the bank to make a pick up. Herrin walked away from the counter and sat at an online banking station until the courier left. He then returned to the counter to complete his transaction.

On his second trip to Las Vegas, Herrin’s buy-in at the casino was $50,100 cash and he lost $50,000. He also used his Visa credit card to buy more than $30,000 in merchandise from luxury retail stores and transferred money from his checking account to pay down the card balance, prosecutors said.

After the second Las Vegas trip, Herrin went to his bank with a shoe box full of $20 bills to deposit into his checking account. The day before the deposit, the account balance was $3,550. Herrin allegedly told the teller he wasn’t sure how much money was in the box but that he had “another big score” in Vegas. He thought he had about $120,000.