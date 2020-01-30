You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena man pleads guilty to assaulting infant
2 comments
alert top story

Helena man pleads guilty to assaulting infant

{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Haggerty

Michael Haggerty appears before Judge Kathy Seeley in the Lewis and Clark County Courthouse on Thursday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

A 30-year-old Helena man accused of sexually assaulting a 1-year-old child agreed to plead guilty to a charge of assault on a minor, a felony, Thursday afternoon in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Michael Charles Haggerty was initially charged with sexual assault and assault on a minor, both felonies, but the former charge was dropped as part of a plea deal. 

Lewis and Clark County Attorney Leo Gallagher told District Court Judge Kathy Seeley that he spoke with the victim's mother and that she "endorses the plea agreement."

Seeley set a sentencing hearing for March 12.

"Given the allegations, I want a presentence investigation," Seeley said from the bench.

On Dec. 11, officers arrested Haggerty for his role in the assault of a child. He said he was tired and frustrated with the child and admitted to hitting the child with an open hand multiple times.

Further investigation showed that the child had injuries in the anal area, according to court documents.

In court Thursday, Haggerty told the judge the child's actions at the time of the offense put that child in danger and that he was acting out of fear, not anger, when he struck the child.

2 comments
0
0
1
4
66

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News