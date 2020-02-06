Helena man gets 14-year prison sentence for child rape

A 38-year-old Helena man was sentenced Thursday morning to 30 years in the Montana State Prison with 16 years suspended for raping an underage girl in 2019.
Craig Arnold Hotvedt was initially charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, two felony counts of sexual abuse of children, one felony count of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs to a minor, one felony count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and one felony count of custodial interference.
The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office agreed to amend the first count of sexual intercourse without consent to sexual assault and dismiss the remaining charges in exchange for Hotvedt's guilty plea.
District Court Judge Kathy Seeley also recommended Hotvedt participate in sex offender treatment, and ordered that both phases of the state's treatment be completed before Hotvedt be considered for release.
A psycho-sexual evaluation of Hotvedt labeled him as a tier-one sex offender. He will be required to register as such.
Hotvedt's attorney, Steven Scott, argued that Hotvedt's pre-sentence investigation report noted he has demonstrated a motivation to improve himself through the treatment programs, but that his personality may prohibit such treatment in the group setting typical of Montana State Prison. Scott asked that the judge allow Hotvedt to seek one-on-one treatment outside of the prison, a request Seeley denied, citing public safety and the report's recommendation for a "highly-structured" treatment setting.
On Feb. 20, 2019, Helena police officers responded to a call about a girl who had told her mother she had sexual relations with a man who was much older than her. The officers looked at the victim's cellphone and learned she had been talking with Hotvedt. The substance of the conversation led officers to investigate Hotvedt.
Investigators met with Hotvedt the next day, and he admitted to having known the girl for years and having contacted her a few weeks earlier. Hotvedt admitted to having sex with the victim and hiding her when one of her family members came looking for her, according to court documents. In the documents, Hotvedt said after the family member left, he had sex with the victim again but felt it was wrong.
Hotvedt also admitted to providing the girl marijuana and deleting all the text messages with the victim from his phone, the court documents stated.
Hotvedt offered a simple apology during Thursday's proceedings for his crimes.
"I know I was wrong," he said. "I'm sorry."