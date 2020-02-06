Helena man gets 14-year prison sentence for child rape

On Feb. 20, 2019, Helena police officers responded to a call about a girl who had told her mother she had sexual relations with a man who was much older than her. The officers looked at the victim's cellphone and learned she had been talking with Hotvedt. The substance of the conversation led officers to investigate Hotvedt.

Investigators met with Hotvedt the next day, and he admitted to having known the girl for years and having contacted her a few weeks earlier. Hotvedt admitted to having sex with the victim and hiding her when one of her family members came looking for her, according to court documents. In the documents, Hotvedt said after the family member left, he had sex with the victim again but felt it was wrong.

Hotvedt also admitted to providing the girl marijuana and deleting all the text messages with the victim from his phone, the court documents stated.

Hotvedt offered a simple apology during Thursday's proceedings for his crimes.

"I know I was wrong," he said. "I'm sorry."

