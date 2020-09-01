Helena man charged with paying underage girls for explicit videos

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Helena man is accused of paying underage girls to send him sexually explicit images and videos.

Joshua Dean Fish is charged with two counts of felony sexual abuse of children and was issued a bond of $50,000 in Lewis and Clark Justice Court on Tuesday. Fish was arrested following Montana and Arizona authorities serving a search warrant at an address in Gilbert, Arizona, where he was residing in June.

Court documents identify Fish as a Helena resident.

Investigators allege that the parents of a 14-year-old Helena girl became suspicious after she made a large purchase despite having no income. They searched her phone, discovering financial transactions made under PayPal as well as communications with another similarly aged girl that “Grant D. Holman” paid the money into the account.

The girls told authorities that “Holman,” later alleged to be Fish, used the payment service to pay each of them for sexually explicit photographs and videos, according to court documents.

Investigators believe Fish communicated with the girls via the social media app Snapchat and that he initially contacted the second underage girl through Instagram.