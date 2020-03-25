Helena man appeals conviction in 2018 double homicide

One of the three men found guilty in the 2018 double homicide of a Helena Valley couple is appealing his conviction to the Montana Supreme Court.

The attorney representing Kyle Alexander Hamm filed a notice of appeal in the higher court Monday.

In October, a Helena jury found Hamm guilty of two felony counts of deliberate homicide, felony tapering with evidence and felony possession of dangerous drugs. In January, Lewis and Clark County District Court Judge Mike Menahan sentenced Hamm to 80 years in the Montana State Prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years.

Hamm is one of the three men convicted in the slaying of Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and David Muncie Taylor, 61, who were found dead in their home after suffering multiple blunt-force and sharp-force injuries.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The couple's son Kaleb Taylor pleaded guilty to two counts of deliberate homicide in July 2018 and was sentenced to life in the Montana State Prison in March 2019.

A third defendant, Journey Ryder Wienke, also received a life sentence after being convicted of two counts of deliberate homicide last year.