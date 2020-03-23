Helena FBI agent charged with stalking ex-girlfriend

In his affidavit, McDermott characterized Shelbourn as someone "obsessing about (the woman) and unwilling to let their relationship end."

The woman detailed to Agent McDermott months of "substantial emotional distress" after she ended an "intermittent, intimate relationship (that lasted) for approximately three years" in the later part of 2019, according to the affidavit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

McDermott further reported that Shelbourn "followed, monitored, observed, surveilled, and harassed her or those around her."

Shelbourn is also accused of sending electronic messages to the woman's children regarding his relationship with their mother.

One night in early December, the woman reported, she parked her car near Helena's Cinemark movie theater and learned that Shelbourn was seated in the window of a nearby establishment so he could observe her. At that point, the woman said, she returned to her vehicle to leave and saw Shelbourn sitting in his pickup truck "within line of sight of her vehicle," the affidavit states.

Concerned for her welfare, the woman asked friends to watch as she left the parking lot in case Shelbourn followed her, which he allegedly did.