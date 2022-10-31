Helena Diocese says abuse of minor allegation from 2001 made against priest

The Diocese of Helena said Monday it has received an accusation of abuse of a minor in 2001 against Father Kevin Christofferson.

Bishop Austin A. Vetter notified law enforcement and placed Christofferson on administrative leave on Oct. 27, which was keeping with diocesan policy, and in consultation with the Diocesan Review Board.

Upon the conclusion of any law enforcement investigation, and per diocesan policy, the diocese will do a third-party investigation into the accusation, diocese officials said in a news release.

Christofferson is not permitted to have contact with minors and will refrain from administrative responsibilities and priestly duties.

Christofferson has not been charged with any crime, diocese officials said, adding accused people "are justly considered innocent until proven guilty."

"I ask that you join me as we pray together for those who are directly involved, and everyone affected by this difficult situation,” Vetter said in a news release.

Diocese officials said that if people know someone who is a victim, or suspected victim, of abuse by Diocese of Helena personnel or clergy, report the incident to law enforcement and the Diocesan Victim’s Advocate, who can be reached at 406-459-0513.

