Great Falls man arrested in connection with US Capitol breach

A Great Falls man was arrested Jan. 5 and arraigned Thursday for allegedly participating in the U.S. Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C., according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Patrick William O’Brien, 54, was charged with misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters broke into the Capitol and disrupted a joint session of Congress convened to count the electoral votes declaring Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election. According to court documents, O’Brien and his juvenile son were among those at the Capitol that day after driving for three days from Montana.

According to the press release, a review of open-source video footage and closed-circuit video footage from the U.S. Capitol building revealed that O’Brien and his son were inside of the building for approximately 28 minutes. Specifically, the footage showed that O’Brien and his son entered the west side of the U.S. Capitol building through the first floor Senate Wing Door.

The footage showed them entering the U.S. Capitol Rotunda from the south and waving a yellow “Gadsden” flag. Additional video and photos show O’Brien walking through the hallways of the Capitol building, the press release says.

In the two years since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 950 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including 284 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.