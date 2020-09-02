Grandmother stabbed by grandson in East Helena forgives him at sentencing

Most powerful was his grandmother who stood and addressed the court.

“I forgive him,” she said. “He’s my grandson and I love him with all my heart.”

The grandmother asked Menehan if she could give Austin a hug, which the judge said would be allowed at the conclusion of the hearing.

Austin made an emotional address to the court ahead of his sentencing.

“It’s hard for me to express how I feel now, how sorry I am for ruining my grandma’s life and ruining my family,” he said. “I don’t know what happened and I don’t know why.”

With no established motive, coupled with the victim’s forgiveness, defense attorney Steven Scott, County Attorney Leo Gallagher and Menehan agreed about the perplexing circumstances of the case as the attorneys debated sentencing.

“I can’t recall a case such as this,” Gallagher said.

“Nor can I,” Menehan replied.

Scott called the case “an enigma.”

“I haven’t seen a case like this come across my desk like this ever,” he said.