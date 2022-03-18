Governor seeks nominees, applicants for judge in central-eastern MT

The Governor's Office said in a press release Friday it is seeking applicants for an open judgeship for the district court covering Fergus, Judith Basin, and Petroleum counties because Judge Jon A. Oldenburg will retire in July.

Oldenburg has been the judge for the 10th Judicial District since 2013.

During the 2021 legislative session, legislators passed a law backed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to eliminate the Judicial Nominating Commission and instead give the governor direct appointment power. Gianforte has used the process several times since the new law took effect, and has used commissions to review applicants and nominees. Appointed judges must then run for the job in the next election.

Lawyers with good standing who meet the qualifications for becoming a district court judge can apply at nominatejudges.mt.gov. Applications and nominations are due by 5 p.m. April 19. After that, the public can comment or provide letters of support for those who applied or were nominated. A minimum of three letters of support are necessary to be considered for the judgeship.

