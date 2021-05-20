Fairfield homicide suspect released on $100K bond

The Great Falls man accused in a fatal shooting near Fairfield on May 14 has been released from jail on bond, authorities said.

Erin Elliott Holcomb, 25, posted the $100,000 bond set by the court and was released Tuesday evening, Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten said Wednesday in an email.

Holcomb is charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Trysten Fellers, 22, of Fairfield. He pleaded not guilty Monday to the charge and was appointed a public defender.

Trysten Fellers had been shot in the neck.

Attempts to reach Holcomb for comment Thursday were unsuccessful.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at 1 a.m. from a woman who said her son had been shot. Deputies went to 1102 Highway 408 near Fairfield and learned Trysten Fellers had died, according to a May 14 affidavit by Teton County Attorney Joe Coble filed by the state in Teton County.

A group of friends had gathered there earlier and several of the people were “heavily intoxicated,” the affidavit stated. Trysten Fellers was trying to arrange sober rides home for those people and took the keys to one of their vehicles.