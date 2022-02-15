East Helena man banned from hunting for illegal kill of trophy moose

An East Helena man received a lifetime ban from hunting and trapping in Montana as part of his sentence for illegally killing a trophy moose east of Townsend in 2019, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials said Tuesday.

Shiloh Berry, 41, was sentenced Friday in Broadwater County District Court after pleading guilty last fall to felony unlawful possession of a game animal and misdemeanor counts of hunting without a valid license and waste of a game animal, FWP officials said.

His sentence includes a three-year suspension of fishing privileges, $12,100 in fines and restitution, and a suspended five-year imprisonment term.

Berry’s fines totaled $6,100 for the three charges. The moose’s antlers were 56 inches wide. Because the moose’s antler spread was greater than 30 inches, it qualified as a trophy for $6,000 in restitution under Montana law. The moose’s antler score of 145 inches also would qualify it for entry into the Boone and Crockett record book and among the 300 largest bull moose taken from Montana.

Efforts to contact Berry or his attorney on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

FWP game wardens received a tip in November 2019 through the department’s 1-800-TIP-MONT hotline about a dead moose with its head cut off and the meat abandoned.

Wardens found the carcass on Blacktail Road, about 17 miles east of Townsend, FWP officials said. They also found distinctive tire tracks and boot prints at the scene.

In April 2020, wardens received another tip that Berry possessed moose antlers he claimed to have found in the same area where the moose carcass was discovered. They used a search warrant and found the antlers, as well as boots and tires that matched the tracks at the kill site, FWP said.

Berry, during an interview with wardens, confessed to killing the moose, FWP said.

FWP’s 24-hour hotline for reporting these crimes is 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

