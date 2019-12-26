Two Helena residents are charged with attempting to smuggle drugs into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.
Victoria Lin Fauque, 28, and Michael James George, 31, were charged with felony conspiracy and transferring illegal articles stemming from allegations that Fauque attempted to smuggle drugs to George in a book of stamps.
George was jailed after being arrested in September on charges that he received about half a pound of methamphetamine in a package delivered by the U.S. Postal Service.
On Dec. 18 investigators say that Fauque brought in a book of stamps to the detention center and told the officer on duty they were for George.
Per protocol, the stamps were screened using a dog trained in identifying narcotics. The dog reportedly alerted to the presence of narcotics and further inspection revealed that several stamps displayed a “noticeable raise.” Investigators discovered four rectangular strips later identified as Suboxone film, a Schedule III controlled substance, according to charging documents.
Investigators then reviewed George’s phone calls, and say that on Dec. 16 he called an “unidentified coconspirator” and provided her with Fauque’s phone number with the request to purchase a book of stamps.
On Dec. 18 Fauque reportedly told George she had delivered the stamps to the jail.
On Dec. 19 staff provided George a different book of stamps and then another phone call took place. During that call investigators allege that Fauque and George spoke about looking “under” the stamps and that nothing was located. Fauque is also alleged to have said there were “four pieces.”
On Dec. 24 investigators interviewed Fauque. She reportedly admitted to knowing of the strips under the stamps and that she had followed directions from George to meet with the unknown person who provided them.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
