Disturbed by reverend's column

I read the piece written by Stephen Brehe in the paper Feb. 1, the title interested me, the body disturbed me. I'm truly not sure what the point of the piece was beyond inaccurately representing history, theology and evangelicals in general.

Where is our moral compass? Simple, it's not self-righteously pointing to ourselves while busily pointing out the sins of others as if we are perfect. Using Christianity Today as an example of good journalism? Please don't, they have truly lost their way. I thought about looking into the Trump/Cyrus coin but couldn't get past the Obama statues and Clinton crimes.

No matter one's beliefs about these comparisons, that Stephen uses, the fact that he uses King Ahab as a better comparison is foolish. Ahab was an evil King who defied God and murdered the innocent. Trump is nothing like this, and this comparison exposes somebody with an perplexing agenda who is clearly ignorant of history and strangely lambasting the most pro-faith President the U.S. has had in years, and a vice president of strong Christian convictions. What were we to do, vote for the pro-abortion and hateful Hillary? Get off your higher than thee horse Stephen.

Darin Gaub

Helena

