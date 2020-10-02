Defunct corporations fined over Montana campaign violations

HELENA — A Montana judge has entered a $1.76 million judgement against two now-defunct corporations that were found to have made illegal contributions to more than a dozen Republican candidates seeking public office a decade ago.

District Judge James Reynolds issued the default judgment recently against Western Tradition Partnership, which later became American Tradition Partnership, and Direct Mail and Communications Inc. Neither organization defended itself in court.

Cases before the Commissioner of Political Practices and in state court determined that each of 15 candidates received nearly $20,000 in free or reduced-price campaign-related services. The candidates did not report the services as contributions to their campaigns, and the corporations were not legally allowed to make them.

Candidates received services such as election advice, advertising, mailings, website development and attack ads against their opponents from a series of entities, but the effort was overseen by the Western Tradition Partnership and Direct Mail, Reynolds said.

"These interactions were a coordinated effort to influence Montana's 2010 and 2012 election cycles," Reynolds wrote in his Sept. 17 ruling.

