Defense seeks mental evaluation of women Plentywood man is accused of raping

On Friday, attorneys in the case of a Plentywood man accused of raping two developmentally disabled women discussed shifting the timeline of trial as the defense has requested a mental evaluation of the alleged victims to determine their mental competency, as the two will likely be witnesses during the proceedings.

Judge Brenda R. Gilbert of the 6th Judicial District in Livingston did not make any rulings on the motion, but instead said there would be a March 24 status hearing on that issue.

Timothy Ray Marsh pleaded not guilty Aug. 25 to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent with two women. Marsh, who was 62 at the time of his August arraignment, had been held on $150,000 bond and was out of jail since Aug. 19. He has also been on an ankle bracelet since September, his attorney, Sandra Howard said. She asked Friday for the bracelet to be removed, saying the monitoring was costing her client $350 a month, and he had a fixed income.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2015 and in 2018, according to court documents filed Aug. 16. Marsh at one time worked as a maintenance worker at Glenwood Inc., a facility for adults with disabilities. He is no longer employed there.

Although the criminal filing does not mention a location, at least one of the alleged assaults took place in an apartment run by Glenwood, according to a civil suit filed in 2019 by the family of one of the women.

Each count is a felony. The first count can bring imprisonment of two to no more than 100 years, a maximum fine of $50,000 or both.

The trial was set to start April 11, however, that may be moved to July 18. On Feb. 17, the defense filed for mental evaluations to be conducted on the two alleged victims.

Michael Gee, an assistant attorney general with the Montana Department of Justice, which is prosecuting the case, objected, saying that it would be too much of a time crunch for the state to effectively review the evidence, rebut the report if necessary and prepare for a trial.

“All of those things will take time,” he said, later adding “I simply don’t see how we can proceed on this schedule.”

Gee said the state does not have to prove the women are competent.

“They are presumed to be competent,” he said.

Howard said both of the women live in the same town and her expert could evaluate them both in the same day. She also wanted to keep the trial moving forward, saying he had a right to a speedy trial and that further delays could prejudice the accused.

She said Marsh has been put on blood pressure medicine and antidepressants, adding the trial has taken a toll on him mentally and physically.

Gilbert, who is filling in after a Sheridan County judge recused himself, said a hearing on their competency will be held March 24. She said the April 11 trial date would likely have to be moved in order to give attorneys time to review any evaluations, and all sides agreed to July 18. However, the judge did not make an official ruling.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

