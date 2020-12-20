Crow tribal police seek 'equal footing' in U.S. Supreme Court case

The driver, later identified as Cooley, rolled the tinted window down, but only enough for Saylor to see the top of his face. The driver's eyes were "watery (and) bloodshot," and Saylor noted the man appeared to be non-Native. Then he saw a child climb from the backseat into the driver's lap, according to court documents.

Cooley told Saylor he had pulled over because he was tired, but added he was in the area to buy a vehicle from a man with the last name of either "Spang" or "Shoulder Blade." Saylor knew men with both names, but his senses tightened: Shoulder Blade was a probation officer, while Spang was a suspected drug trafficker. When Cooley lowered the window further at Saylor's request, the officer saw two semiautomatic rifles in the passenger seat. Cooley provided a license, but Saylor's attempt to call in the license number failed due to a lack of cellphone connectivity, according to court records. Cooley then "vaguely mentioned that somebody might be coming to meet him at the side of the road."

According to court records, Saylor then put Cooley and the child in his patrol car. A search through Cooley's pickup produced methamphetamine, the rifles, a pistol and "wads of cash," according to federal court filings. A grand jury later indicted Cooley in U.S. District Court in Montana with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.