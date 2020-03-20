Courts limit in-person business to slow COVID-19 transmission

Courthouse officials announced Friday all in-court proceedings for Lewis and Clark and Broadwater counties will be limited until at least May 1 in an effort to help slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus sweeping through population centers.

The decision comes following an order handed down from the First Judicial District Court, which states, "It has become increasingly difficult for parties, counsel, court, clerk of court, pretrial services, probation and parole, and detention center staff to be present in the courtroom while at the same time strictly following public health recommendations relative to mitigating the virus and disease."

The order further states that the necessity of in-court proceedings is outweighed by the risks "associated with this pandemic."

As such, all criminal and civil jury trials scheduled to begin on or before May 1 have been vacated and will need to be reset by the presiding judge.

Nonjury trials and any other in-court appearances can be held "at the presiding judge's discretion," according to the order.

No defendants, counsel and witnesses who have been quarantined will be allowed to appear in court without the permission of that court.