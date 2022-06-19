Conservation groups, FWP disagree over defense against elk regulation lawsuit

In the weeks following the filing of a lawsuit seeking to have Montana’s elk hunting regulations overturned, both the state and conservation groups have sought to oppose the litigation while Democratic lawmakers have proposed an extraordinary level of public involvement should the state enter into a legal settlement.

In April, United Property Owners of Montana filed the lawsuit in Fergus County District Court against the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission and the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. In recent weeks FWP has responded to the lawsuit, a coalition of hunting and access groups has sought to intervene in the case, and the state has filed a motion opposing the intervention. Democratic lawmakers have also asked the governor’s office to make a potential settlement public before finalization.

The lawsuit claims the state is in violation of a law requiring elk to be managed to predetermined population targets, called “objectives,” but that numbers currently exceed objective by 50,000 animals. FWP is required to adhere to the law regardless if area landowners allow public access for hunting, the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit requests the judge declare elk regulations void and require FWP and the commission, within 90 days, to develop a plan to “remove, harvest or eliminate thousands of elk” as expediently as practicable. The lawsuit specifically targets districts with special permits for hunting bull elk, alleging causation between the permits and over-objective hunting districts.

The lawsuit also asks the judge to find two state laws unconstitutional. The first law delegates wildlife policy power to the commission, with UPOM arguing that setting policy rests with the Legislature. The second law requires public access as a condition of allowing game damage hunting.

“FWP and the commission’s refusal to follow state law regarding population levels have squandered our prized natural resource, turning the regal elk into a common nuisance, like locusts or grasshoppers,” the lawsuit states.

Chuck Denowh with UPOM said in a previous interview landowners are seeing damage from high elk numbers and that the issue of elk over-abundance has snowballed for nearly two decades.

FWP filed a response in late May, essentially denying the claims made by UPOM, and stating that the state is legally required to implement regulations “with the objective” that elk populations remain at sustainable levels. Policies such as game damage, liberalized hunting and landowner permits have been implemented “with the objective the population remain at or below the sustainable level.”

Motion to intervene

Earlier this month a coalition of hunting and access groups filed a motion to intervene in the case. Parties include Montana Wildlife Federation, Montana Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Montana Bowhunters Association, Hellgate Hunters and Anglers, Helena Hunters and Anglers, Skyline Sportsmen’s Association and Public Land and Water Access Association.

The groups, which routinely engage in elk policy making, claim the motivation for the lawsuit is lucrative outfitting for bull elk.

“What plaintiff truly seeks is unilateral control and dominion over the elk which ‘trespass’ across their land,” the motion states. “Plaintiff uses this suit as a subterfuge to gain the ability to use, sell, transfer, and otherwise control licensing for the killing of trophy bull elk — the market cost of which is upwards of $10,000.”

The groups believe should the lawsuit be successful it would shift science-based wildlife management to politically-based management. The motion to intervene then goes on to claim the state will not adequately represent their interests in the case, expressing conflict with the current direction of FWP and the legislature.

The groups point to the political appointment of FWP’s director and the commission. They further note specific policy differences: FWP supported House Bill 505, which would have offered private landowners in much of the state a certain number of nonresident hunting licenses to distribute; expansion of so-called 454 agreements providing landowners special permits in exchange for limited public access. Finally, the motion cites two legal decisions: FWP conceded an injunction was appropriate when hunters sued in an effort to use crossbows during archery season; and FWP settled with UPOM over the state’s framework for a theoretical reintroduction of wild bison — the state put any potential transplant on hold for 10 years in the settlement.

“Although Defendants are being accused of here of unlawfully being too thoughtful of the public interest – an interest most-certainly represented by Intervenors - recent efforts by Defendants, both at the legislature and in the Commission indicate that Plaintiff and Defendant are not too far apart in current goals,” the motion states.

Opposition on motion to intervene

This week, attorneys for FWP filed a brief opposing the groups’ motion to intervene, but suggested the groups instead be granted permission to file a friend of the court brief.

“While defendants Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, through their counsel, do not dispute (intervenors’) interest in this matter, intervention as a party is improper. Defendants intend to vigorously defend their lawful actions,” FWP writes.

FWP contends that the groups have not shown that the state will not adequately represent their interests. Specifically, the brief in opposition argues that a political appointment is not grounds for intervention and that past conflict is not indicative of future outcomes.

“Prior, unrelated litigation strategy is insufficient evidence to show inadequate representation here,” the brief states.

FWP also points out that UPOM opposed HB 505, saying the groups’ inclusion of it provides no support for their argument.

While it is true that UPOM opposed HB 505 during the 2021 legislative session, it did so because the bill would not have affected districts with special bull permits. The bill as written only applied to areas that could be hunted with a general license.

Granting intervenor status would add unnecessary complexity to the case, and FWP suggests the groups could weigh in with a friend of the court brief.

“In that way, the (intervenors) can focus their resources on expressing their concerns without involving themselves directly in the litigation,” the brief states.

The judge has not yet ruled on the motions.

Letter from Democrats

Following a recent meeting of the Environmental Quality Council, a legislative interim committee with oversight of FWP, Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Greg Gianforte requesting that any potential settlement be made public beforehand.

Democrats and several conservation groups have pointed to the settlement UPOM’s case over Montana’s bison plan, and questioned whether a similar settlement could occur in the elk lawsuit. They suggest that if the state were to enter into a settlement, the governor should publicize a draft settlement either through EQC or the Fish and Wildlife Commission “for review and public comment.”

“Given UPOM’s weak legal arguments and UPOM’s success in the buffalo case, there is good reason to believe that UPOM’s actual strategy is another favorable settlement,” the letter states. “Given the stakes of UPOM’s suit over elk management, and the great interest of the public and Montana hunters in these issues, it is essential that any settlement discussions in the litigation are transparent. Montana hunters and the general public must have an opportunity to review any settlement agreement before it is finalized.”

Such a step — bringing a draft legal settlement between the state and a private party to a public body for public comment — would be extraordinary and possibly without precedent. The Montana State News Bureau could find no evidence of a governor taking such a step previously.

The governor’s office has not responded to the letter, according to Democratic legislative staff, nor did it respond to a request for comment for this story.

Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, defended the concept, saying in an interview that the topic is of intense public interest and the governor would have the power to make a proposed settlement public.

“The letter makes a request, it doesn’t make a demand, we don’t have that kind of power, but it simply requests that if the decision is made to settle out of court, that the public and public land hunters have the chance to comment on it,” he said. “… The governor would certainly have the prerogative to do that.”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

