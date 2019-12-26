GREAT FALLS — A pair of recent assaults at the Cascade County regional jail in Great Falls have led to charges against eight inmates, the county attorney's office said.
Seven men who are alleged to have ganged up on another man on Dec. 12 were charged Tuesday with accountability to aggravated assault, the Great Falls Tribune reports.
You have free articles remaining.
The victim was punched, kicked and kneed, lost three teeth and suffered a fractured jaw. He also had fractures to three vertebrae, charging documents said. The assault was captured on surveillance cameras.
A female inmate is charged with felony aggravated assault for alleging choking and punching another inmate during an argument on Dec. 22, the newspaper reports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.