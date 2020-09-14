Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patrick James Walchuk: 2019 third offense violation of a protective order, guilty. Sentence: Two years in jail.

Derek Jay Bertrand: 2019 felony criminal child endangerment, guilty. Sentence: One year in jail, all time suspended. Misdemeanor driving motor vehicle with suspended or revoked license, guilty. Sentence: 180 days in jail with 178 suspended.

Abel Scott DeLuna: 2019 felony assault with a weapon and bail jumping, guilty. Sentence: Five years in jail with all time suspended. Additional charge of bail jumping dropped by prosecutor.

Kristel Rose Clouse: 2018 felony theft, guilty. Sentence: Three years with all time suspended.

Brody Raymond Bagley: 2019 felony criminal mischief and theft, guilty. Sentence: Six months with all time suspended.