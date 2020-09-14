Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Patrick James Walchuk: 2019 third offense violation of a protective order, guilty. Sentence: Two years in jail.
Derek Jay Bertrand: 2019 felony criminal child endangerment, guilty. Sentence: One year in jail, all time suspended. Misdemeanor driving motor vehicle with suspended or revoked license, guilty. Sentence: 180 days in jail with 178 suspended.
Abel Scott DeLuna: 2019 felony assault with a weapon and bail jumping, guilty. Sentence: Five years in jail with all time suspended. Additional charge of bail jumping dropped by prosecutor.
Kristel Rose Clouse: 2018 felony theft, guilty. Sentence: Three years with all time suspended.
Brody Raymond Bagley: 2019 felony criminal mischief and theft, guilty. Sentence: Six months with all time suspended.
Christopher James Vanlandingham: 2019 two counts felony burglary, one count felony possession of dangerous drugs, one count misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and theft, all dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor criminal mischief, dismissed under deferred imposition of sentence.
Christian Daniel Velasquez: 2018 felony sexual intercourse without consent, guilty. Sentence: 10 years, all time suspended.
Tucker J. Teigen: 2019 felony strangulation of partner or family member, guilty. Sentence: Deferred. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, dismissed by court.
Jeremy Allen Bunnis: 2019 felony stalking, guilty. Sentence: Deferred. Misdemeanor surreptitious visual observation or recordation, dropped by prosecutor.
Clayton Dwaine Church: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, dismissed by court.
George Eugene Pryor: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault and criminal mischief, all dropped by prosecutor.
Cindy Lee Devine: 2020 felony witness tampering, dropped by prosecutor.
Kimerley Marlene Bland: 2020 felony assault with a weapon amended to felony criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence.
Lisa Lorraine Helquist: 2020 felony criminal child endangerment amended to felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: Five years with all time suspended and credit for one day served. Two additional charges dismissed by court.
Matthew Lloyd Short: 2020 felony theft of property and witness tampering, deferred imposition of sentences.
Mikell Clenton Brogan: 2020 felony DUI and misdemeanor counts of driving while suspended, failure to carry proof of insurance, failure to notify after accident, no registration, assault with bodily fluid resisting arrest, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, and partner or family member assault, all dismissed by court.
Blake Michael Bucalo: 2020 felony partner or family member assault and intimidation, guilty. Sentence: Five years. Misdemeanor two counts of unlawful restraint, three counts violation of no contact order, tampering with a witness and destruction/tamper with communication device, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, guilty. Sentence: One year with 362 days suspended. Felony stalking, guilty. Sentence: Five years with all time suspended.
Zachary Lee McHugh: felony custodial interference, guilty. Sentence: Three years all time suspended.
Trenton Reed Hiler: 2020 felony possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Three years. Misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
Matthew Douglas Webb: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Two years. Felony use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor counts criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, failure to carry proof of insurance, speeding and seat belt violation, dropped by prosecutor.
