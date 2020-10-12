Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

John Shannon Finley Jr.: 2017 felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 10 years. Charge of felony bail jumping dropped by prosecutor.
Clay James Kroll: 2018 felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, dropped by prosecutor. 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
Cierra Nicole Hamel: 2019 felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor counts of partner or family member assault, unlawful restraint and stalking, deferred imposition of sentence.
Daniel Tyler Ward: 2019 felony theft, guilty. Sentence: 3 years with all time suspended. Felony intimidation dropped by prosecutor.
Sarah Adelle Songer: 2019 felony assault on a minor, dropped by prosecutor.
Richard Michael Benjamin: 2019 felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Misdemeanor fleeing from police, guilty. Sentence: 1 year, all time suspended. Misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana, guilty. Sentence: 6 months, all time suspended. Misdemeanor counts of underage possession of intoxicating substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor. 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 3 years with all time suspended. Misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, guilty. Sentence: 6 months with all time suspended. Misdemeanor failure to carry proof of insurance, guilty. Sentence: 10 days with all time suspended. Felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
William Loren Saddler: 2019 felony assault with a weapon, guilty. Sentence: 10 years. Second count of felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor.
Brett Christopher Cleveland: 2019 failure to register as a sexual or violent offender, dropped by prosecutor.
James Michaelscott Geurin: 2019 felony robbery, guilty. Sentence: 2 years all time suspended.
Paul Riley Montee: 2018 felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender, guilty. Sentence: 5 years. Felony bail jumping, guilty. Sentence: 2 years. Two additional counts failure to register, dropped by prosecutor.
Johnelle Marie Clemo: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanors counts drug possession and paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
Evie Marie Mccard: 2019 felony forgery, guilty. Sentence: 5 years.
Brendan Michael Davis: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor counts drug possession and obstructing a peace officer, dropped by prosecutor.
Kaylee Brianna Randolph: 2019 felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years. Two addition distribution charges dropped by prosecutor.
Sean David Morgan: 2020 felony partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor.
Gary Ray Nelson: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentence deferred. Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Jeff Michael Riddle: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentence deferred. Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Justin James Reynolds: 2019 felony theft, sentence deferred.
Jeremy Duke Younkin: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 3 years all time suspended. Misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Conrad Guy Taylor: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distributed, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentence deferred. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, criminal child endangerment, two counts possession of property subject to forfeiture and misdemeanor possession drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Sarah Elizabeth Cook: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Felony criminal child endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Felony tamper with evidence, guilty. Sentence: 5 year with all time suspended. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Louis William Preis: 2020 felony violation of a protective order, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor stalking, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor violation of a no contact order, guilty. Sentence: 180 days in jail with 179 suspended.
Zachary Ray Jones: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor counts possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing a peace officer, dropped by prosecutor.
Lonnie William Muth: 2020 felony DUI amended to felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Misdemeanor counts driving without valid license and wrong direction of travel, dropped by prosecutor.
Roberta Ann White: 2020 assault on a minor, guilty. Sentence: 365 days in jail with 364 suspended. Two counts assault on minor and felony strangulation, dropped by prosecutor.
Brianna Chantal Salois: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, possession of property subject to forfeiture and possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Johnnie Johnson: 2020 felony aggravated assault, guilty. Sentence: 10 years with 7 suspended. Felony tampering with evidence, dropped by prosecutor.
Stephan Jacques Pennington: 2020 criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years. Two additional counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Felony criminal possession dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Gregory Dean Martin: 2020 criminal child endangerment amended to criminal endangerment, sentence deferred. Misdemeanor no insurance, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor DUI, guilty. Sentence: 180 days with 179 suspended.
Cody James Wortman: 2020 felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Misdemeanor DUI, guilty. Sentence: 180 days with 179 suspended. Two additional counts felony criminal endangerment, dropped by prosecutor.
Spencer Thomas Landreth: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 4 years. Misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, dropped by prosecutor.
Alan Marlowe Susaeta: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, guilty. Sentence: 5 years. Felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Felony aggravated burglary and endanger the welfare of a child, dropped by prosecutor. Felony assault on a peace officer amended to misdemeanor assault with bodily fluid, guilty. Sentence: 6 months with all time suspended. Misdemeanor resisting arrest, guilty. Sentence: 6 months with all time suspended. Misdemeanor violation of a no contact order, guilty. Sentence: 6 months with all time suspended. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, dropped by prosecutor.
Kinsey Elizabeth Johnson: Felony criminal mischief, sentence deferred. Felony burglary and theft, dropped by prosecutor.
