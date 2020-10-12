Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Oct. 12, 2020

Richard Michael Benjamin: 2019 felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended. Misdemeanor fleeing from police, guilty. Sentence: 1 year, all time suspended. Misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana, guilty. Sentence: 6 months, all time suspended. Misdemeanor counts of underage possession of intoxicating substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor. 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 3 years with all time suspended. Misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked, guilty. Sentence: 6 months with all time suspended. Misdemeanor failure to carry proof of insurance, guilty. Sentence: 10 days with all time suspended. Felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.