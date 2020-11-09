Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Christopher Paul Roope: 2020 felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.

Mikayla Marie Kapphan: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute amended to criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years all time suspended. Felony counts tampering with evidence and possession of stolen property, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor counts obstructing a peace officer and criminal possession drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.

Perla Delacruz: 2020 criminal child endangerment amended to criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor counts driving while suspended, failure to carry insurance and failure to secure license plates, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor operating a vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater, guilty. Sentence: 180 days with all time suspended.

Solomon Running Joyce: 2020 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence. Second and third counts felony theft and three counts criminal mischief, dropped by prosecutor. Fourth count felony theft, guilty. Sentence: 10 years all time suspended. Fourth count criminal mischief, guilty. Sentence: 10 years all time suspended.