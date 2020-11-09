Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Nov. 9, 2020

Alexander Rodd Roemer: 2019 two felony counts partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 4 years all time suspended. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, guilty. Sentence, 365 days in jail with 363 suspended. Misdemeanor violation of no contact order, dropped by prosecutor.
Richard William Wilson: 2019 felony sexual intercourse without consent amended to felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 10 years with 9 years, 11 months and 29 days suspended. Three additional counts felony sexual intercourse without consent, dropped by prosecutor.
Samantha Emery Lewis: 2018 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.
Scott Allen Howard: 2020 felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: 10 years with all time suspended. Two counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor. Additional 2020 count felony criminal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, guilty. Sentence: 10 years all time suspended. Felony tampering with evidence and possession stolen property, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Anthony Mitchell: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Jorel Quiroz: 2019 two counts felony criminal mischief, dropped by prosecutor.
Hanna M. Fetter: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years with all time suspended.
Jeremy Duke Younkin: 2020 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence. Second count felony theft, dropped by prosecutor.
Support Local Journalism
Emily Grace Ray: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, guilty. Sentence: 365 days with 364 suspended.
Dustin Patrick Gluekert: 2019 felony theft, guilty. Sentence: 7 years with all time suspended.
Joshua Wendt: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor counts DUI, driving while suspended and no insurance, dropped by prosecutor.
Christopher Paul Roope: 2020 felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Mikayla Marie Kapphan: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute amended to criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years all time suspended. Felony counts tampering with evidence and possession of stolen property, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor counts obstructing a peace officer and criminal possession drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Perla Delacruz: 2020 criminal child endangerment amended to criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor counts driving while suspended, failure to carry insurance and failure to secure license plates, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor operating a vehicle with THC concentration of 5 ng/ml or greater, guilty. Sentence: 180 days with all time suspended.
Solomon Running Joyce: 2020 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence. Second and third counts felony theft and three counts criminal mischief, dropped by prosecutor. Fourth count felony theft, guilty. Sentence: 10 years all time suspended. Fourth count criminal mischief, guilty. Sentence: 10 years all time suspended.
Dalton Robert Brenden: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, cropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor DUI, guilty. Sentence: 365 days with 362 suspended. Misdemeanor driving while suspended, guilty. Sentence: 180 days with all time suspended.
Cody Christopher Applegate: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 2 years.
Myles Richard O'Reilly: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor DUI, guilty. Sentence: 180 days with 179 suspended, credited for 7 days served.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.