Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, May 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Raymond Earl Morrison: 2007 criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.

Dustin Dee Naef: 2009 criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 10 years with five years suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2020. New 2020 charges: felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Four years. Second and third counts, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed by court.

Cody Daniel Burk: 2017 sexual intercourse without consent. Sentence: 20 years with 15 years suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2020.

Brandon Brooks Best Gordon: 2018 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and felony theft, guilty. Sentence: Three years. Two counts felony theft, five counts misdemeanor theft, possession, seatbelt violation and failure to carry proof of insurance dropped by prosecutor or sentence suspended.