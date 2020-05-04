Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, May 4, 2020
Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, May 4, 2020

Raymond Earl Morrison: 2007 criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.

Dustin Dee Naef: 2009 criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 10 years with five years suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2020. New 2020 charges: felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Four years. Second and third counts, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed by court.

Cody Daniel Burk: 2017 sexual intercourse without consent. Sentence: 20 years with 15 years suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2020.

Brandon Brooks Best Gordon: 2018 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and felony theft, guilty. Sentence: Three years. Two counts felony theft, five counts misdemeanor theft, possession, seatbelt violation and failure to carry proof of insurance dropped by prosecutor or sentence suspended.

John Lee Griffins: 2018 failure to register as a violent or sexual offender, dismissed by court.

Casey Michael Kaufman: 2019 felony assault on a peace officer, guilty. Sentence: deferred. 2019 felony criminal mischief, guilty. Sentence: Six months. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and criminal tresspass, dismissed by court.

Kayla Marie Kirst Parsley: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.

Cade Paul Hegel: 2015 felony theft and making false claims to public agencies, dropped by prosecutor.

Shane Houle: 2020 felony theft, guilty. Sentence: Eight years with all time suspended. Second count of felony theft, dropped by prosecutor.

