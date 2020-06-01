Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, June 1, 2020

Kathleen Grace Bryan: 2017 Felony Criminal Child endangerment amended to misdemeanor DUI first offense, guilty. Sentence: One year in jail, all time suspended. Suspended sentence revoked.
Trampus Alexander Hoy: 2017 two counts felony partner or family member assault, dismissed by court. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed by court. Felony witness tampering, guilty. Sentence: Three years in jail, all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked.
Daniel Aloysius Trench: 2018 felony failure to give notice of change of address by sexual or violent offender, guilty. Sentence: Four years with all time suspended. Felony bail jumping, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked.
Joshua Lee Willhoft: 2018 felony assault with a weapon amended to misdemeanor assault, guilty. Sentence: Six months in jail with 120 days suspended. Sentence revoked.
Indica Anna Larragoite: 2019 felony assault on a peace officer, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, guilty. Sentence: Six months with all time suspended. Misdemeanor DUI, guilty. Sentence: Six months with 181 days suspended.
Robert Douglas Lakin: 2017 felony criminal mischief, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor criminal trespass, dropped by prosecutor.
Jonathon Paul Kovash: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Three years with all time suspended. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest, dismissed by court.
Geoffrey Guy Swan: 2019 felony criminal endangerment, guilty. Sentence: Three years, all time suspended. Misdemeanor driving while suspended, dismissed by court.
Jesse Donavin Auck: 2019 felony criminal endangerment, sentence deferred. Misdemeanor speeding in excess of 25 mph over limit, guilty. Sentence: One year with 305 days suspended.
Richard Kenneth Nesbit: 2019 felony theft, sentence deferred. Misdemeanor theft, guilty. Misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, guilty. Sentence: 180 days with all time suspended. Criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed by court.
Tina Marie Zawada: 2019 four counts felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.
Donald Curtis McCubbins: 2018 two counts felony theft, guilty. Sentence: 3 years all time suspended. Misdemeanor theft, dropped by prosecutor.
Mackenzie Edward Demers: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Five years all time suspended. Felony deceptive practices, sentence deferred.
Matthew Allen Moog: 2019 felony tampering with evidence and criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and misdemeanor displaying fictitious plates and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Jeffrey Franklin Stewart: 2020 felony criminal child endangerment, guilty. Sentence: Three years, all time suspended.
William Joseph Eaton: 2020 felony tampering with a witness, dropped by prosecutor.
