Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, June 1, 2020

Kathleen Grace Bryan: 2017 Felony Criminal Child endangerment amended to misdemeanor DUI first offense, guilty. Sentence: One year in jail, all time suspended. Suspended sentence revoked.

Trampus Alexander Hoy: 2017 two counts felony partner or family member assault, dismissed by court. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dismissed by court. Felony witness tampering, guilty. Sentence: Three years in jail, all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked.

Daniel Aloysius Trench: 2018 felony failure to give notice of change of address by sexual or violent offender, guilty. Sentence: Four years with all time suspended. Felony bail jumping, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked.

Joshua Lee Willhoft: 2018 felony assault with a weapon amended to misdemeanor assault, guilty. Sentence: Six months in jail with 120 days suspended. Sentence revoked.