Cassandra Paige Follette: 2007 felony robbery, guilty. Sentence: Five years with two years suspended. Suspended sentence revoked.
Derek Dalco Boyd: 2017 felony criminal endangerment and misdemeanor DUI, guilty. Sentence: Three years deferred on criminal endangerment and one year in jail for DUI with 358 days suspended. Failure to stop at accident scene charge dismissed by court.
Jessica Sigrid Janeane Schultz: 2018 felony assault with a weapon amended to misdemeanor partner of family member assault, guilty. Sentence: One year in jail with all but one day suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2019.
Julyssa Marie Ward: 2018 felony theft by a common scheme, guilty. Sentence: Five years, all suspended.
Andrew Stephen Bell: 2018 felony criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute (marijuana 60 grams). Dismissed by court. Felony possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Three years all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2019.
Lonny Ray Kaufman: 2019 felony obstructing justice, guilty. Sentence: Five years all suspended.
Virginia Woods Wehr: 2019 felony DUI 4th offense, guilty. Sentence: Four years and one month with three years suspended.
Julyssa Marie Demers: 2018 felony forgery, guilty. Sentence: Five years all suspended. 2019 felony possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Three years all suspended. 2018 felony distribution of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Five years all suspended. 2018 felony distribution of dangerous drugs, dismissed by court.
Trisha Deruth Rhinehart: 2018 felony theft. Sentence deferred.
Corey Alan Sprinkle: 2019 felony assault with a weapon, amended to negligent endangerment, guilty. Sentence: One year, all suspended. Misdemeanor driving with suspended license, dismissed by court.
Glen Raymond Clark: 2019 felony DUI 4th offense, guilty. Sentence: 5 years. Failure to show proof of insurance, dismissed by court.
ShiAnn Zhaun Rhetta Griffin: 2019 felony assault with a weapon. Sentence deferred.
Christina Ann Talbot: 2019 felony criminal child endangerment, two counts. One count dismissed, other sentence deferred.
Phillip Lynn Terry: 2014 failure to give notice of change of address by sexual or violent offender, guilty. Sentence: Three years, all suspended.
Blake Riley McHugh: 2019 felony tampering with a witness, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor violation of a no contact order, dismissed by court.
Danielle Nicole Lee: 2019 felony assault on a minor amended to misdemeanor disorderly conduct, guilty. Suspended sentence.
Nicholas Oliver Hartwig: 2019 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, guilty. Sentence: Five years.
Jibrieel Burhan Mallak: 2019 felony possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: Three years all suspended. Escape by use of threat, force or weapon, guilty. Sentence: Eight years with three suspended. Felony possession of weapon by prisoner in in a facility, dismissed by court.
Christopher David Edward Sharp: 2019 felony strangulation of a partner or family member amended to misdemeanor partner of family member assault, guilty. Sentence: One year with 364 days suspended.
Mark Aaron Sherwood: 2019 felony strangulation of a partner or family member amended to felony criminal endangerment. Sentence deferred.
Aurora Kendra Landis: 2019 felony partner or family member assault third offense, dismissed by court.
Lonny Ray Kaufman: 2019 felony bail jumping, two counts, dismissed by court.
Zane Alan Wallace: 2019 felony DUI fourth offense, amended to misdemeanor DUI third offense, guilty. Sentence: One year with 335 days suspended. Misdemeanor open container, dismissed by court.
