Cases closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Troy Douglas Johnson: 2013 failing to register as sexual or violent offender, guilty. Sentence: Two years with all time suspended, sentence revoked in 2018. Revocation dropped in 2020.
David William Kidder: 2018 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, dismissed by court.
John Abraham Medicinetop: 2018 felony partner or family member assault, guilty. Sentence: 30 days in jail. 2019 felony bail jumping, dismissed by court.
Michelle Ann Wilson: 2019 felony theft, sentence deferred. Felony possession of methamphetamine, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor possession of marijuana, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed by court.
Kristine Louise Anderson: 2018 felony distribution of dangerous drugs, dismissed by court. 2019 felony distribution of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 10 years with all time suspended.
Christopher Wayne Webb: 2018 felony theft, dismissed by court. Felony criminal mischief, dismissed by court.
Christina Ann Ferriter: Two counts 2019 felony bail jumping, dismissed by court.
Richard Alan Stewart: 2017 felony theft, amended to misdemeanor, guilty. Sentence: fines and fees. Misdemeanor making false claims to public agencies, dismissed by court.
Jade Earl Thomas Champagne: 2018 felony tampering with or fabricating evidence, dismissed by court.
Michael Lewis Wilke: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, guilty. Sentence: 5 years all suspended. Two counts misdemeanor theft, dismissed by court.
Faline Estamarie Fennelly: 2019 felony intimidation, dismissed by court.
Donald Larry Ritchie: 2019 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentence deferred. Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, dismissed by court.