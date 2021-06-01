Body pulled from Missouri River was Great Falls woman

GREAT FALLS — A body found in a pickup truck that was pulled from the Missouri River in Great Falls last month is that of Tammy Goff, a woman who went missing nearly three years ago, Cascade County officials said.

The cause of Goff's death was drowning, and the manner of death was undetermined, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a statement on Thursday, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

Goff was last seen leaving her house on July 12, 2018. Her dog was found near the river about 32 hours after she was last seen.

A nonprofit group called Adventures with Purpose spent a week in Great Falls and located Goff's pickup truck on May 14. There was a body inside, but officials did not immediately confirm it was Goff.

