Body found on Blackfeet Reservation, 2 people missing

GREAT FALLS — A body was found on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in northern Montana where two people have recently been reported missing, Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services said Wednesday. Officials did not link the cases.

The body was found at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday outside Browning, ABC Fox Montana reported.

Federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement are investigating. Officials released no information about the body, its condition, how long the person may have been dead or the cause of their death.

Officers on Wednesday reported that two people on the reservation have recently been reported missing.;

Amy Jo Crowspreadshiswings, 33, was last seen at a Town Pump in Browning on Monday night with an elderly man, tribal officers said. She has brown eyes, long burgundy hair, is 5 feet (1.52 meters) tall and weighs about 130 pounds. (59 kilograms).

Justin Kipp, 28 — also known as Justo Lapoint — has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 6 inches (1.68 meters) tall and weighs 180 pounds (82 kilograms). Officials did not say when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000.

