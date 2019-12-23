{{featured_button_text}}
Walkaway

Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old man who reportedly walked away from the Helena Prerelease Center on Sunday.

Luckett

Wesley Alan Luckett is described as caucasian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 170 pounds with a medium build and brown hair. He has numerous tattoos, including a cross on his forehead, a cockroach on the side of his head and "REEFER" and "MARRY" across his fingers.

Luckett is serving a 24-month sentence out of Cascade County in 2019 for theft.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

0
10
1
1
7

Tags

Load comments