Appeals court allows out-of-state signature gathers in Montana

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that a Montana law barring residents of other states from gathering petition signatures for ballot initiatives violates their First Amendment rights.

“[T]he residency requirement imposes an outright ban on a form of core political speech for all non-residents and necessarily diminishes the pool of (petition) circulators,” wrote district Judge John R. Tunheim, a member of the three-judge panel that heard the case. “We thus hold that the residency requirement here imposes a severe burden on the First Amendment rights of both out-of-state residents and instate proponents,” of ballot initiatives.

The panel, however, stood by the district court ruling that upheld the state’s ban on paid signature-gatherers. They agreed that the plaintiffs had failed to demonstrate that it caused a severe burden on their First Amendment rights.

The plaintiffs in the case are Nathan Pierce, the Montana Coalition for Rights, Montanans for Citizen Voting, Sherri Ferrell and the Liberty Initiative Fund. The groups, which had sought to include citizen initiatives on Montanans’ ballots in 2018, challenged the law that year in federal court in Helena.

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan are named as defendants. Oral arguments between the two sides took place in February.

The restrictions went into place after the 2006 election cycle, when some nonresident signature gatherers who were paid per signature tricked people into signing more ballot initiative petitions than they intended. In 2018, it was challenged in U.S. District Court in Helena by a coalition of groups that were then trying to qualify several citizen initiatives for the ballot.

In arguing that the residency restriction was constitutional, the state had maintained it was needed to prevent similar instances of fraud in the future. The appeals court acknowledged that is a “compelling state interest,” but said that the state hadn’t shown that its prohibition was narrowly tailored to avoid infringing on non-residents’ rights, and noted that less stringent options were available.