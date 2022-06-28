AG cites SCOTUS abortion ruling in lawsuit over new Montana laws

Less than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court’s overruling of the 50-year-old decision that had granted federal pre-viability abortion protections, the Montana Department of Justice is asking the state’s high court to consider the ruling as it decides whether to lift a temporary hold on three new laws restricting abortion in Montana.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, finding that the U.S. Constitution did not confer a right to an abortion. That leaves the question to state constitutional law and comes as litigation plays out over several new laws restricting abortion in Montana.

In 2020, Planned Parenthood of Montana challenged a trio of new laws and requested a preliminary injunction, meaning the laws do not go into effect while litigation plays out. The laws being challenged would ban abortions after 20 weeks gestational age; require a woman to be informed of the option to view an ultrasound before an abortion; and require informed consent before a drug-induced abortion and block providing the medication through the mail.

A fourth law, prohibiting health insurance plans sold on the federal exchange from covering abortion, was not part of the preliminary injunction request.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses issued the injunction, finding that the laws impeded access to pre-viability abortion in Montana. The right to a pre-viability abortion was established under the 1999 Montana Supreme Court case Armstrong v. State, citing the state constitution’s privacy protections. With Armstrong in place, abortion remains legal in Montana despite the federal ruling.

In January, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen appealed the judge’s preliminary injunction levied against the three new abortion laws. The filing makes several legal arguments, including that the ruling misapplied legal standards, but devotes significant time arguing for the justices to overrule Armstrong altogether, characterizing the landmark case as judicial activism.

“This case is about integrity. The integrity of unborn human lives and the medical profession, to be sure. But the integrity of the judiciary, too,” DOJ writes in court filings. “Judges neither make nor unmake democratically enacted laws.”

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood argue that the preliminary injunction stage is the improper time for the state high court to consider Armstrong. They argue that the ruling should be re-affirmed as a defense of personal privacy and government intrusion into health care decisions.

“Armstrong was correct in holding that Montana’s right to privacy includes a right to pre-viability abortions,” they write in court documents. “The ‘unmistakable intent’ of the Constitutional Convention was to “explicitly protect citizens from legislation and governmental practices that interfere with the autonomy of each individual to make decisions in matters generally considered private.”

Last month, the Montana Supreme Court classified the appeal of the preliminary injunction for a decision.

But on Monday, the state justice department asked the high court to allow for additional briefing in light of the Dobbs decision. Among the arguments, attorneys argue that the Armstrong decision relies heavily on the federal court’s previous interpretation of privacy rights, stating Armstrong “inextricably linked Montana’s right to privacy to the decision in Roe.”

The state further argues that the Montana Supreme Court accepted the federal 20-week viability standard established in Roe, stating “Armstrong incorrectly understood Roe to have settled ‘when a person becomes a person.’”

Tom Kuglin is the deputy editor for the Lee Newspapers State Bureau. His coverage focuses on outdoors, recreation and natural resources.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.