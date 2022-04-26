After nearly a decade, lawsuit on MT's abortion consent law moves forward

A Helena judge is expected to rule soon on what was initially a temporary block — though it’s now lasted nine years — on a law to require parental consent for Montana minors seeking abortions.

The former Montana attorney general, who backed the consent law, initially agreed to a preliminary injunction in 2013 halting its enforcement after Planned Parenthood of Montana challenged the statute in court. But that was only done in an effort to avoid a complicated legal schedule and because everyone expected swift action, an attorney for now-Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in court Tuesday.

Now the case has dragged on for nearly a decade, and in mid-February Knudsen filed a notice with Helena District Court Judge Chris Abbott that he was withdrawing the office’s consent to the preliminary injunction.

"There was simply no action in this case. That's why the state withdrew its consent, because we don't want that consent to operate as justification for further inaction in this case,” said Deputy Solicitor General Brent Mead in court Tuesday.

But Tanis Holm, an attorney for Planned Parenthood of Montana, argued the facts of the case have not changed substantially enough to merit the judge honoring the Attorney General withdrawing his consent and lifting the injunction.

“There has to be some sort of change of facts and circumstances, and time does not qualify,” Holm said Tuesday.

Abbott said he expected to issue a ruling on if the preliminary injunction should continue sometime this week. While he said he understood the concern over how long the case has taken, he questioned what would happen if he lifted the block and then Planned Parenthood appealed, sending the case up to the state Supreme Court all while a hearing on the laws themselves is set for June. Abbott has promised to work toward a quick decision in the larger legal question of if the consent law and another requiring parental notification should stand.

The situation argued in court Tuesday started back to 2013, when Planned Parenthood of Montana sued to stop the state from requiring minors get parental consent before receiving an abortion.

The lawsuit came after two major changes to abortion law in Montana. First, voters in 2012 passed Legislative Referendum 120, the Parental Notice of Abortion Act that took effect Jan. 1, 2013. The second was House Bill 391, the Parental Consent for Abortion Act, passed by the 2013 Legislature and set to take effect in July of that year.

The notification law requires that anyone under 16 tell a parent or their legal guardian before receiving an abortion, with exceptions in the case of a medical emergency or if the minor gets a court order.

The consent law was meant to repeal the notice requirement and instead require any minor younger than 18 get a notarized form documenting parental consent before getting an abortion.

When Planned Parenthood sued the state before the consent law took effect, they asked for a preliminary injunction against it but not the notification law, though the lawsuit does seek to overturn both. The notification requirement has been in place while the legal process drug along.

In 2014, a judge in Lewis and Clark County District Court agreed with Planned Parenthood’s argument that the state was blocked from defending the constitutionality of the two laws because the issue had already been settled in a 1999 district court ruling that found a 1995 parental notification law unconstitutional.

The state appealed to the Montana Supreme Court, which ruled only on the ability of the state to defend the laws. The high court found that while the two laws were similar, they had substantial differences — while the 1995 law dealt with all minors, the 2011 focused on those under the age of 16. And the older law required just notification, while the 2013 one required consent.

So the high court overturned the lower court’s decision and sent the case back to Lewis and Clark County District Court. But then the case languished, getting passed around to different judges and through different districts before Abbott took over earlier this year.

In mid-February when Knudsen submitted his affidavit pulling back consent, he made clear the office’s frustration with the lengthy process.

“The state simply cannot consent to an order which, through inaction, results in denying Montanans the protections of duly enacted statutes and leaves the legal status of a popular referendum in doubt,” the AG’s office wrote. “ … The history of this case demonstrates an ongoing injustice against the people of Montana.”

While Tuesday’s hearing was about the preliminary injunction and not the merits of the overall case, Mead got into the state’s arguments for why the two laws should stand.

“The state cannot simply stand by and not be able to enforce a parental consent law that is designed to protect the well-being of minor children,” Mead argued.

Mead pointed to a case from Ohio where a girl was raped by her adult soccer coach, who then took her to a clinic to receive an abortion, where the coach’s phone number was given instead of the girl’s father to obtain consent.

“There is this exploitative relationship (between an adult abuser and minor girl) that parental involvement laws, particularly the consent law, can help identify the signs of abuse and intervene if the parents of the minor child are unaware of it,” Mead argued.

Holm said the argument presented by the state did not address preventing the abuse that would lead to a girl becoming pregnant.

“They don’t even attempt to draw a connection of how the 2013 consent act would prevent sexual violence in any way,” Holm said. “That really goes to the heart of this. They haven't pointed to one instance where probation would have been abrogated by the consent law. … Their narrative in connecting the consent law to the prevention of child abuse — there is no connection.”

