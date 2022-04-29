4 MT colleges join program to expand prisoners' access to higher ed

Four Montana colleges have been selected to participate in a new program to help prison inmates secure federal tuition funding.

The U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday that Montana State University Billings, Great Falls College, Helena College and Dawson Community College in Glendive were approved as the first institutions in the state to participate in the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative.

It will allow inmates at the Montana State Prison, Montana Women’s Prison, Crossroads Correctional Facility and the Dawson County Correctional Facility to get grant funding to access higher education, according to a press release from the department.

A 2013 study of educational opportunities in correctional settings by the RAND Corporation found that participants had a 43% lower risk of recidivism than other inmates. The study, which was paid for by the U.S. Justice Department, also found that inmates who participated in educational programs had a 13% higher chance of finding employment after their release.

The program was first launched in 2015 and includes 200 postsecondary schools across the country , the press release states.

