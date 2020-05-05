1st Montana resident convicted of murder by DNA gets parole

Moore revealed where he'd buried Brisbin's body in 1995 in exchange for the dismissal of a federal charge alleging he was conspiring to bomb the Montana State Prison warden's office. He drew a map of where he used a backhoe to bury the body in a gravel pit near Hebgen Lake. He also told investigators where he buried the gun.

Soon after, Moore was moved to a prison in Oregon, where he has been incarcerated for the past 25 years.

Brisbin's family opposed Moore's request for parole, which he has been denied seven other times. In a statement, they said they did not believe he was rehabilitated and did not express remorse for his actions unless it benefited him, the newspaper reported.

Moore would have been eligible for release without supervision in January 2023, which informed the board's decision to grant him parole last Thursday, chairwoman Annette Carter said.

"It's important that inmates have some period of supervision once they are released, especially for those who have been in for so long," said Carter, who was not on the three-member panel that considered Moore's request.

Moore indicated at last week's hearing that he planned to live in Kalispell and seek a part-time job.

