COVID vaccine gives Montana VA a shot in the arm for the holidays

Dr. Patrick Morrow said he usually puts on his Santa hat when he works holiday weekends. He made sure to wear the hat on Wednesday as he inoculated fellow employees.

“It just seemed like the right time to start this year,” he said, noting earlier that Wednesday was “like Christmas Eve. I had trouble sleeping last night.”

“We’ve been on the front lines with no bullets for the last 10 months,” Morrow said. “This is the first thing that we’ve been able to do that will make an impact.”

He said he has felt every day as he comes to work that he is fighting an invisible enemy.

Dr. Bronson White, an emergency room physician, said he has been praying for this day for months, adding the vaccine’s arrival makes him feel “hopeful.”

He said he would tell people who are wary of taking the vaccine to listen to science.

“The most important thing is that they get their information from a health care provider and not an internet website,” he said.

Angela Welles, nurse manager of surgical services, described the shot as "benign."

"I expected it to burn, there was nothing," she said.