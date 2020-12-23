COVID vaccine gives Montana VA a shot in the arm for the holidays

The Montana VA Health Care System received its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine early Wednesday and began giving people at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center a shot in the arm right away, making some folks extra merry as they head into the holidays.
“It’s the best Christmas present that anybody could ever have,” Dr. Judy Hayman, Montana VA executive director, said as she watched hospital staff line up for shots from the 1,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that had arrived earlier in the day.
“People are hugging. People are teary-eyed. It’s hard to describe the optimism and hope,” she said, adding the vaccine had brought a “huge sense of relief” to the staff.
Officials last week said the Montana VA was selected as one of 113 VA sites to receive initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The VA said it would vaccinate front-line workers Wednesday and, once they get a transportation cooler, go to the Montana VA's Community Living Center in Miles City -- the Montana VA's only nursing home -- on Tuesday.
The vaccine arrived in Helena about 8 a.m. Wednesday and inoculations began shortly thereafter. It arrived on the same day Montana recorded a total of 78,522 cases of COVID-19. As of Wednesday, the state has had 914 people die of illnesses related to the respiratory disease.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 18.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 321,234 deaths as of noon Wednesday.
Since March, 768 veterans within the Montana VA system and 43 tested in the community have tested positive for COVID-19, Montana VA officials said. The agency has done 5,286 swabs.
There have been 165 positive cases of COVID-19 among Montana VA employees. Montana VA officials said they are aware of 31 veteran deaths from COVID-19.
Hayman said plans are to vaccinate the state’s 47,000 veterans and 1,400 employees in the VA health care system in Montana. The vaccine requires two shots and people are to return in 28 days for a second dose.
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, approved Dec. 18 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing COVID-19. It was the second vaccine approved for the prevention of coronavirus disease. Pfizer-BioNTech was granted the first emergency use authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 11.
Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer vaccine to health care personnel and veterans on Dec. 14. Fifteen more VA facilities will receive the Pfizer vaccine this week, the Montana VA said.
Vicki Thennis, an acting nurse executive, gave the thumbs up as the needle slid into her arm.
“I didn’t even feel it, it was awesome,” she said. “And I hate shots.”
Dr. Patrick Morrow said he usually puts on his Santa hat when he works holiday weekends. He made sure to wear the hat on Wednesday as he inoculated fellow employees.
“It just seemed like the right time to start this year,” he said, noting earlier that Wednesday was “like Christmas Eve. I had trouble sleeping last night.”
“We’ve been on the front lines with no bullets for the last 10 months,” Morrow said. “This is the first thing that we’ve been able to do that will make an impact.”
He said he has felt every day as he comes to work that he is fighting an invisible enemy.
Dr. Bronson White, an emergency room physician, said he has been praying for this day for months, adding the vaccine’s arrival makes him feel “hopeful.”
He said he would tell people who are wary of taking the vaccine to listen to science.
“The most important thing is that they get their information from a health care provider and not an internet website,” he said.
Angela Welles, nurse manager of surgical services, described the shot as "benign."
"I expected it to burn, there was nothing," she said.
Welles said she had done her research and was certain the drug had been properly vetted. She called the vaccine prior to the Christmas holiday "one of the best gifts of all, next to Jesus Christ."
Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings was the first hospital in Montana to receive a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 14. Ten health care facilities in Montana's seven largest communities are set to receive 9,750 doses of the vaccine produced by Pfizer.
Montana at one time had expected to receive 60,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of the year. That number has since been reduced to 48,000.
State officials said the revisions came after the CDC decided to take a more conservative approach.
Several states around the country said late this week their second shipment of the vaccine, produced by Pfizer-BioNTech, would be cut. The situation caused finger-pointing between the federal government, which says the company is the reason for the delay, while the drug manufacturer said it has doses available to ship but no instructions to do so.
Lee Enterprises reporters Mari Hall and Holly Michels contributed to this story.