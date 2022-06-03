COVID cases on the rise in Montana

Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise again in Montana, a reminder that the pandemic is not over though for many life has gone back to the way it looked before the virus arrived.

The state health department reported Friday that cases in Montana rose 1,501 over the previous week, or an average of nearly 215 new cases added each day. The department started reporting cases weekly instead of every weekday about a month ago, citing lower case counts and less strain on hospitals.

The state also reported 23 new deaths since last Friday, though some of those deaths could have occurred earlier and just been counted now. A total of 3,423 Montanans have died from COVID-19.

Cases have been increasing over the past couple weeks. The week before last, the state Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 1,464 new cases, a 25% jump over the week prior, and 42 hospitalizations, a 17% increase. And the preceding week, Montana added 1,164 new cases, a 35% increase. Hospitalizations rose 33% that week.

Statewide hospitalizations hovered around a dozen a day until the end of late April, when they began to rise. They're still well below the peaks of the fall of 2021 and last winter, however, as is capacity in intensive care units.

Several communities around the state have reported high community transmission, a designation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that comes with the recommendation of wearing a face covering indoors and avoiding any non-essential activities for those who are immunocompromised or at high-risk or have someone in their household who is. The recommendation also calls for things like enhanced protection measures in high-risk congregate settings like correctional facilities and nursing homes.

In 2021 state lawmakers passed bills to dramatically limit public health officials’ ability to implement measures locally like mask requirements in the case of rising cases. Gov. Greg Gianforte lifted a statewide mask mandate and ended other measures like capacity limits at businesses last year, too.

The counties in Montana reporting high transmission are Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Deer Lodge, Lewis and Clark, Glacier, Meagher, Park, Golden Valley, Pondera, Garfield, Prairie, Custer, Fallon, Powder River and Carter.

Several more are reporting moderate transmission levels: Toole, Teton, Choteau, Cascade, Judith Basis, Broadwater, Jefferson, Gallatin, Blaine, Sweetgrass and Sheridan.

In Gallatin County’s weekly report updated Friday, the local health department noted the rolling seven-day average for the percent of tests coming back positive was 21.1%, a 20.57% increase from the week prior. Any rate over 10% “may mean more testing is necessary in order to avoid missing a significant number of cases in the community,” the report noted. In Missoula, the positivity rate is 15.38%

On May 25, wastewater testing in Helena marked 86,300 genomes per liter of the virus, a level not seen since late September 2021. That had dropped to 26,500 by June 1, which is still elevated from earlier in the spring. Wastewater testing can be an early indicator of how relevant the disease is in the community.

Vaccination still proves a challenge in Montana, with about 55% of the eligible population vaccinated compared to about 67% nationally. Last week the state reported administering just shy of 500 first vaccine doses and said 460 people joined the ranks of the fully vaccinated. Since boosters became available, they quickly accounted for the most shots administered in any week.

Those ages 5 and up are eligible for vaccination and information about getting vaccinated can be found at https://dphhs.mt.gov/covid19vaccine/ or by talking to a doctor.

Data from the state illustrates how effective vaccinations are in preventing severe disease and death from COVID-19. In an analysis of deaths between April 1, 2021 and May 27 of this year, 79% of Montanans who were hospitalized and 76% of those who died were unvaccinated at the time of infection, according to the state.

The state health department has detected 4,371 cases of omicron variants, though not all positive tests are checked for variants. The BA.2 variant, or stealth omicron, was first detected in the state Jan. 30, the BA.2.12.1 was dedicated April 19 and BA.4 was detected May 4.

A total of 25 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, have been reported in Montana children, and so far there have been no documented deaths.

Recently cases in long-term care facilities have spiked, with the most recent state health department report showing 63 facilities with an outbreak, a 75% increase over the week prior. Since the start of the pandemic, 4% of all cases statewide have been tied to long-term care facilities, along with 19% of deaths.

